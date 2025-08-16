Ask the MTA | US Open service, fare increase public hearings and more

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta@amny.com.

Q: Will the MTA be running more service to the US Open to accommodate crowding? Dennis V., Kips Bay

A: Yes, we are planning to increase service before gates open and after matches end for fans attending the U.S. Open. The 7 line will be operating local and express service, with five extra daily trains returning from the Mets-Willets Point station nightly after matches.

The LIRR will have direct service via the Port Washington branch. The trip to Flushing Meadows from Penn Station and Grand Central takes 19 minutes and costs just $5 during off-peak hours. Customers traveling from other locations can transfer at Woodside. We’ll be adding a Mets-Willets Point stop to four morning peak trains between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. All Port Washington trains for the rest of the day already make that stop, as well as all weekend trains.

Buses and paratransit are also great travel options. The Q90 bus stops at Seaver Way and Roosevelt Ave, not far from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Full schedules are available in the MTA and Train Time apps. – Shanifah Rieara, MTA Chief Customer Officer

Q: I saw the announcement that there’d be public hearings on MTA’s proposed fare increases. When are they taking place and how can I sign up? Thelma H., Morningside Heights

A: We’re holding three hybrid public meetings this week at the MTA’s office at 130 Livingston St in Brooklyn. The dates are Tuesday, Aug. 19, 6-9 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 20, 5-8 p.m. Each will be livestreamed with the link available on the MTA website.

Members of the public can provide comments either in person or via Zoom. Those interested must register online or call the Public Hearing Hotline at 646-252-6777. Written and video comments can also be submitted online or mailed to our team at MTA Government and Community Relations, Attn: Fare Hearings, 2 Broadway, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

For the first time, we’ll also be holding public comment sessions with MTA staff at Customer Service Centers in subway and commuter rail stations from Aug. 25-Sept. 12. The full schedule and list of locations is available on the MTA website. – Jessica Lazarus, Deputy Chief, Commercial Ventures

Q: Does the same two-hour time limit to transfer from subway to bus and vice-versa exist with OMNY or has the time been reduced? Shirley F., Marine Park

A: The same time limit applies. Free transfers remain available within two hours of the initial fare payment. After that time, a new fare will be charged for the transfer. – Amy Linden, Vice President/Program Executive, OMNY Operations & Services