B, D, F, M service interruptions continue for another week

Manhattan commuters should brace for another round of service interruptions on the B, D, F and M lines.

Those trains will be skipping six stops along Sixth Avenue on weeknights for the second week of Fastrack repairs resuming on Monday night.

The trains will bypass 14th Street, 23rd Street, 34th Street-Herald Square, 42nd Street-Bryant Park, 47th–50th Streets/Rockefeller Center and 57th Street stations between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

B and M service will end early each night. But D and F trains will be rerouted.

D trains will be rerouted on the A and C tracks, between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and West 4th Street stations, during the service change. F trains will run via the E line between West 4th Street and Roosevelt Avenue stations.

Special shuttle trains will run between Lexington Ave/63 Street and 21 St-Queensbridge stations, stopping at Roosevelt Island, every 20 minutes, according to the MTA.