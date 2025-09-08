Bargain transit: Here’s how to commute for free or cheaply in NYC

Even though the cost of almost everything seems to be going up in NYC, there are still plenty of ways for New Yorkers to commute for free or at discounted costs.

From reduced fares for the needy to free boat rides, there are many ways to travel throughout the Big Apple without spending a lot of money.

CityTicket

People living within NYC can have access to commuter train deals that save them money, most notably, through the CityTicket program. Anyone traveling on the MTA’s Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) or Metro-North Railroad can travel between stops within NYC stops using a CityTicket for $5 during off-peak hours or $7 during peak hours.

In other words, New Yorkers can use the LIRR and Metro-North, even if they are not heading into the city’s surrounding counties, without paying full cost.

While CityTicket has existed in NYC since 2003 for weekend travel, the MTA expanded the program in 2022 to all off-peak trains, followed by another expansion in 2023 to include peak travel.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose office runs the MTA, customers have saved more than $100 million since March 2022 by using CityTicket to travel within NYC on the LIRR or Metro-North Railroad. The savings are measured against the cost of regular one-way peak and off-peak tickets.

“For years, residents of the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens had high-quality rail service right at their doorsteps, but the fare was just too high. Not anymore,” Hochul said in a press release. “By making LIRR and Metro-North service more affordable for city riders, we have welcomed millions of new customers, getting New Yorkers out of their cars and onto fast, reliable rail service in and out of Manhattan.”

Lisa Daglian, executive director of the MTA’s Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee (PCAC), said CityTicket has “improved the commute of millions” of people for decades.

“When PCAC first suggested it in 2001, we knew CityTicket would be transformative, but what we’re seeing is only possible with Governor Hochul’s ongoing support,” she said. “CityTicket saves time and money, and its permanence is a testament to its importance. We’re looking forward to making CityTicket even better with a weekly option that includes a transfer to subways and buses.”

Fair Fares

Commuting for New Yorkers in need can put a major dent in their wallets. But the city’s Fair Fares program is available to offer discount subway and bus fares for those who are eligible.

Fair Fares provides half-priced rides to low-income public transit users who live at 145% of the federal poverty level. That number at this level in NYC is $22,692 for a single person or $46,617 for a family of four.

However, there is a movement to increase eligibility by raising the threshold of the federal poverty level.

“Fair Fares has been a crucial lifeline of mobility and affordability in a city that has become far too expensive for many,” Brian Fritsch, associate director of PCAC, told amNewYork. “Yet its current eligibility threshold is too low for many of the New Yorkers who need it the most, including many minimum wage workers. Expanding the program to at least 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and to the LIRR and Metro-North in the city are overdue steps to making NYC more fair and equitable.”

Currently, a single bus or subway ride is $2.90, but the cost is expected to go to $3 in January.

The Staten Island Ferry

The Staten Island Ferry is a free service provided by the NYC Department of Transportation. It travels between Whitehall Ferry Terminal in Lower Manhattan and St. George on Staten Island’s North Shore.

The historic ferry is not only a free way to commute, but a great way to see many iconic NYC sites, including the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and breathtaking views of New York Harbor and the Lower Manhattan skyline.

Off-peak hours are ideal for enjoying a ferry sightseeing tour. Rush-hour trips are usually packed with New Yorkers commuting to and from work.

“This is not the best time to take a leisurely ride on the ferry,” the ferry’s website states. “Bringing large tourist groups on board during these trips will make it difficult for visitors to enjoy our great city and enjoy the ride. Please plan accordingly.”

Staten Island Railway

Part of the MTA’s NYC Transit, the Staten Island Railway is free for nearly all of its 21 stops throughout the borough. Commuters only pay for rides starting or terminating at the St. George and Tompkinsville stations.

The Free Q70 Bus to LaGuardia Airport

Known as the LaGuardia Link, this bus makes fewer stops, has luggage racks and more seating to accommodate travelers to LaGuardia Airport.

Riders can connect to the Q70 from the subway at the Woodside-61st Street on the 7 line and the 74th Street-Broadway-Roosevelt Avenue station on the 7, E, F, M and R lines. Long Island Rail Road commuters can also access the Q70 at the Woodside station.