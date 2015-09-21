Barry Mamadou, Bronx cab driver, fatally shot inside car

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx cab driver was found shot to death inside his car early Monday, police said, the second driver to be killed in a week.

Barry Mamadou, 39, was found in the driver’s seat of his green Lincoln Town Car near the corner of East 189th Street and Beaumont Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Mamadou was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Barry had three children and his wife is expecting the fourth,” Fernando Mateo, head of New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, said in a statement. “We must stop these senseless murders NOW.”

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said it appears Mamadou picked up a fare in the south Bronx and drove to Fordham Road. But the customer redirected Mamadou to Crotona Parkway where he was killed.

A second driver, 35-year-old Rafael Veras, was stabbed to death on Thursday in East New York. Veras was found with 11 stab wounds near the intersection of Shepherd and Dumont avenues, police and Mateo said.

There are no suspects in either incident.

(With Newsday)