New Yorkers flock to the water, ready to enjoy boating and fishing as summer continues. However, with the increased shore and water activity comes a heightened need for awareness about boat safety.

NYC has already had a bout of boat collisions and other boating incidents this season. Most recently, a fishing boat docked in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, on Wednesday slowly sank, with all 11 people on board escaping with help from first responders.

And on June 21, a massive yacht carrying 400 passengers crashed into a dock along the Hudson River in Upper Manhattan. About 12 people sustained minor injuries as a result.

As summer continues, water safety experts are urging boaters to prioritize safety to ensure a memorable and incident-free season.

Gail Kulp of the Sea Tow Foundation, a recreational boating safety awareness group, said wearing a properly fitting life jacket is paramount for boaters of all ages.

“Children can’t wear the next size up like they would with winter coats,” she said. “A life jacket needs to fit them right now to save their life. Plus, you wouldn’t try to put a seatbelt on in the middle of a car accident, so why would you try to put on a life jacket in a boating emergency?”

Having fun is undoubtedly important when boating, but do so safely, Kulp said. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol is a contributing factor in fatal boating accidents. According to the service’s statistics on recreational boating, alcohol accounted for 79 deaths, or 17% of total fatalities, in the country.

Kulp recommended designating a “Sober Skipper” before heading out on the water and packing “plenty of non-alcoholic beverages” to keep everyone on board hydrated and safe.

“Boating Under the Influence (BUI) is illegal in all types of boats whether they have an engine, a sail or paddles,” she said. BUI accidents are 100% preventable.”

Considering the weather is also important when boating. Summer weather can be unpredictable, with sudden thunderstorms or strong winds appearing at any time.

“Weather is the one thing beyond any boater’s control,” an article in Boating magazine states. “What is in the captain’s control is how to plan for and handle inclement weather when it arrives.”

By adhering to these safety tips, safety experts agree that boaters can enjoy a safe and fun summer on the water in NYC.