Brian McClellen found on fire on top of Metro-North train in Stamford, Connecticut

A 21-year-old man was found burning on top of a Grand Central-bound Metro-North train in Connecticut early Sunday morning, discovered only after the train lost power, said an MTA spokesman.

The man, Brian McClellen, was discovered just after 5 a.m. when the train’s crew went to investigate the power loss, said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA.

The train had left its original station in Stamford just minutes before. It was scheduled to arrive at Grand Central at 6:19 a.m., he said.

It was not immediately clear how McClellen got on top of the train, how he caught fire or why this incident occurred.

The crew quickly put the fire out and McClellen was taken alive to Westchester Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately clear, Donovan said.

The 20 passengers were transferred to another train at the Riverside station near Greenwich, CT. No other trains were impacted by the incident, Donovan said.