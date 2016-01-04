Broken rail on No. 7 line repaired; service back to normal, officials say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Straphangers riding the No. 7 line to their first workday of the new year faced unexpected delays Monday morning after a broken rail caused “extensive delays” on the No. 7 train during rush hour, the MTA said.

No. 7 express train service was suspended from Mets-Willets Point to Queensboro Plaza because of the broken rail at Hunters Point Avenue. No. 7 train service was also suspended both ways between 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Queensboro Plaza.

The broken rail was spotted south of Hunter’s Point on the Manhattan bound track and was reported at 8:25 a.m., at which point service was briefly suspended. Regular service resumed by 9:00 a.m., according to the MTA.

Repairs were made by 11:00 a.m., and the normal and express No. 7 train services are both running.