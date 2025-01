Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A male passenger was stabbed on a bus in the Bronx by a female rider on Friday, the MTA said.

The stabbing at 12:16 p.m. happened on the Bx32 bus at East 183rd Street and Jerome Avenue, the MTA said. A Fire Department spokesman confirmed an incident was reported at that location.

The Police Department could not immediately confirm the stabbing. The condition of the stabbing victim was not known.