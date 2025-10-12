Bronx man charged in fatal motorcycle crash that left a 52-year-old woman dead in 2024

Police in Queens arrested and charged a man following a year-long investigation into a hit-and-run motorcycle crash that left a pedestrian dead in 2024.

According to law enforcement sources, 31-year-old Timothy Bohler of E. 175 Street in the Bronx allegedly ran from the scene of a fatal collision in a busy Queens intersection on March 22, 2024, that resulted in the death of a 52-year-old woman, Narine Lelawattie, of Richmond Hill.

After more than a year of investigating, detectives were able to track down the perpetrator using extensive video surveillance and other evidence collection means, police sources said. Bohler was arrested on Oct. 9, 2025, at around 9:33 a.m. within the confines of the 114th Precinct.

The fatal incident unfolded last year at around 8:35 p.m. when officers from the 106th Precinct responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of 114th Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill, also known as Little Guyana.

Upon arrival, officers found Lelawattie lying in the roadway, suffering a severe head injury. EMS sped to the scene and rushed the severely injured woman to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. She died later from her injuries on April 9, 2024.

An investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Lelawattie stepped into the intersection when she was hit by a 2023 Jiajue motorcycle, allegedly driven by Bohler.

Police said the driver of the two-wheeler failed to navigate the roadway while traveling southbound on 114th Street when he struck the woman. Upon impact, both Bohler and the pedestrian fell onto the roadway, before the motorcyclist fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, authorities said.

Bohler’s charges include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle without inspection, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to exercise due care.

Meanwhile, collisions involving motorcycles in the 106th Precinct, where Lelawattie was killed, have significantly increased this year, according to the latest police data. Year-to-date, there were 21 crashes compared to 13 during the same period in 2024, marking a nearly 62% spike.