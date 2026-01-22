Richard Shaw, 32, of East 121st Street in East Harlem, was arrested on Wednesday for attempted murder and a list of other charges for allegedly attacking two men, ages 18 and 19, at the Prospect Avenue subway station at around 6:17 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Police arrested and charged a Manhattan man on Wednesday with attempted murder for assaulting two teens — including one who was calling 911 for help — at a busy Bronx subway station on Monday.

Richard Shaw, 32, of East 121st Street in East Harlem, was arrested on Wednesday for attempted murder and a list of other charges for allegedly attacking two men, ages 18 and 19, at the Prospect Avenue subway station at around 6:17 p.m. on Jan. 19.

According to law enforcement sources, the younger victim was standing on the northbound platform of the 2 train when he was approached by the suspect. A fight began, during which the perpetrator took out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Shaw allegedly then turned his attention to the other victim, a bystander attempting to call 911. Shaw then punched and kicked the Good Samaritan in the face and head while trying to steal the phone, authorities said.

Officers from the 40th Precinct and Transit District 12 rushed to the scene, along with EMS, who brought the younger victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The 19-year-old victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Shaw fled the scene on foot, but police were able to track him down three days after the attack, with the help of surveillance photos, within the confines of the 49th Precinct.

In addition to attempted murder, he faces attempted robbery, assault and harassment charges.

According to News 12, police sources said an employee at the shelter where Shaw lives recognized him from the released photos and called 911.