Three suspects who allegedly stabbed a man in the Bronx remain at large.

Police are looking for the suspects behind a rush-hour stabbing at a busy Bronx subway station on Friday morning that left a man wounded.

According to law enforcement sources, the attack occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the Kingsbridge Road subway station, home to the 4 train.

The 45-year-old male victim was on the mezzanine of the station when three men approached and surrounded him. The group of men started arguing, but the scenario escalated when the trio, who were unknown to the victim, whipped out a “sharp object,” police sources said.

The suspects used the object to allegedly stab the victim multiple times in his leg, buttocks and torso, immediately fleeing the station on foot before officers from the 52nd Precinct and Transit District 11 arrived on scene.

EMS also responded and rushed the bloodied victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear at this time what the motive was behind the attack.

Police released surveillance photos of the male suspects on Saturday, who remain at large. They are each described as having a dark complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years old. One was last seen wearing a beige coat and light-colored sweatshirt; another was wearing camouflage pants and a gray sweatshirt; and the third suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

To date, no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.