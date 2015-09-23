Truck slams into elevated Bronx subway station

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A truck slammed into a pillar at a Bronx subway station Wednesday afternoon, snarling No. 4 service during rush-hour, authorities said.

The truck hit the elevated Woodlawn station about 4:37 p.m. on East 213th Street and Jerome Avenue, according to the MTA and FDNY.

4 train service was shut down between the Burnside Avenue and Woodlawn stations in both directions. Riders are asked to take three Bronx bus routes instead: the Bx10, Bx28, and Bx32.

Con Edison and the FDNY are investigating the damage, a FDNY spokesman said.

No one was hurt.