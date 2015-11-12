Bronx underground subway stations get Wi-Fi for first time; Manhattan’s Lexington Av-53rd also included

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx commuters can now Snapchat and send email from some underground subway stations with Wi-Fi for the first time.

The MTA and contractor Transit Wireless announced Thursday that 21 underground Bronx stations now have free wireless service to stations. Sixteen stations in Manhattan also now have wireless, including major hubs such as Lexington Av-53rd St and Lexington Av-59th St.

The high-speed Internet access was developed with partners AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless.

The MTA and Transit Wireless are working to have all 279 underground stations connected. Thursday’s announcement brings the number of underground stations on the network in the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens to a total of 146.

The $300 million contract for the service calls for Wi-Fi on station platforms, mezzanines, walkways and stairways. It doesn’t currently cover wireless in the tunnels.

Next up on the expansion of wireless service: Brooklyn, by mid-2016.