Brooklyn man slashes car with machete while driving in Holland Tunnel

A Brooklyn man was charged with slashing another man’s car with a machete as he drove though the Holland Tunnel, authorities said Sunday.

The man, Joel Estevez of Williamsburg, allegedly started arguing with a 49-year-old man as they drove into the tunnel toward New Jersey at about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, said Port Authority Spokesman Joe Pentangelo.

Estevez, 29, is then accused of leaning out of his window and hitting the man’s car with the machete as he drove. The victim then wrote down the license plate and followed his car over the Pulaski Bridge and onto Route 1 and 9, until he lost track.

Estevez was arrested on Thursday and charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, and simple assault.

He was also charged in June 2014 with forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child in Staten Island, Pentangelo said. Those cases are still pending.

Attorney information for Estevez was not immediately available.