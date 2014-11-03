Brooklyn Nets score MetroCard ad buy

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Nets are adding a swish to the subway swipe with ads on MetroCards, according to the MTA.

Starting this week, in time for the home opener, MetroCards with Nets ads featuring Nets ballers Kevin Garnett, Brook Lopez, Joe Johnson and Deron Williams can be bought from vending machines at the Atlantic Avenue transit hub, the team home at Barclays Center, then at eight major subway stations.

Barclays Center “has become a major entertainment and sports destination for NYC Transit and Long Island Rail Road, so we feel an especially strong connection to Brooklyn’s home team,” said MTA spokesman Paul Fleuranges in a statement.

The MTA has been ramping up ad sales on the MetroCard, this year selling space to the New York and New Jersey Super Bowl host committee. The Nets, the first pro sports team to advertise on a MetroCard, bought ads on 250,000 of them, according to the MTA. MetroCard ads can range from 25 to 45 cents a card.

Other stations getting the Nets MetroCards include 34th Street-Penn Station, Times Square, Court Street-Borough Hall and West 4th Street-Washington Square.