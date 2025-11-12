Brute clocks straphanger with rain gear on Brooklyn train, cops say

Police in Brooklyn are searching for a suspect who allegedly menaced a man with a box cutter before striking him with an umbrella on board a subway train last month.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident unfolded on Oct. 13 at around 2:15 a.m. on a southbound S train at the Euclid Avenue Subway station in East New York.

The 36-year-old victim was on the train when he was approached by the precipitation-prepared perp, who was wearing a hood and carried an umbrella. The duo, unknown to each other, began arguing when suddenly the suspect pulled out a box cutter and waved it around.

When the train doors opened, the dispute spilled over unto the station platform and became physical when the suspect showered the victim with a strike, using an umbrella, authorities said.

The suspect then immediately fled the scene by getting back on the train, fleeing to parts unknown.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and Transit District 33 responded to the scene after getting a 911 call about the incident, but the perp was already gone.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, the NYPD on Nov. 12 released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, who remains at large. He is described as having a dark complexion and being approximately 25 to 35 years old. He is about five feet, 11 inches tall, and has a medium build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved sweater, black jacket, and black sneakers.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.