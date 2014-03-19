Bus, rail tracking apps get play

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Riders are tapping into transportation apps by the millions, transit officials said Wednesday.

More than 5 million riders a month are using Bus Time to track when their ride is coming in real time. The service was recently expanded to all five boroughs on March 9, when Brooklyn and Queens routes were added.

Most riders, 3.2 million of them, used a mobile web browser to get Bus Time, while 1.7 million got the information via text message and 550,000 checked their route on their home computer.

Meanwhile, about 120,000 people, or four in 10 commuter rail riders, downloaded apps that track Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains and service status since December.

“More New York City residents are using public transportation than ever before, and we must make sure our transportation services are working better than ever for them,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.