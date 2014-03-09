Bus service from city to ski mountains coming

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New Yorkers who want to schuss the slopes will be able to grab a bus from the city to mountains around upstate as part of the state’s new I Ski NY initiative, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

For the 2014-2015 ski season, the state will run bus service from New York City to 13 mountains in the Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Central New York and Catskills regions. Bus service to six mountains in Western New York will be available for Torontonians.

Currently, only two mountains — Hunter and Windham — are accessible by bus through city tour operators. The expanded bus operation will also cover those mountains when established city tour operators are not providing service there.

“With some of the best ski slopes, snowmobiling tracks, hiking trails, and scenic views, we want New Yorkers to know they should stay in New York and all out-of-state visitors to feel welcome to partake in all that upstate has to offer,” Cuomo said in a statement.

It’s not yet clear where the buses will leave from in the city

.