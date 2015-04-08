Teen charged with arson in C train blast

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A teen was charged with arson for an act of vandalism that caused an explosion on the tracks of the C train in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Keyshawn Brown, 16, of Cypress Hill, was arrested after video surfaced of an explosion and sparks flying from a C train pulling into the Nostrand Avenue station in Bed-Stuy, a police spokesman said.

Transit officials on Monday said metal debris was found on the southbound tracks after the explosion on Thursday morning around 8:15 a.m. The operator hit the emergency brake and power was cut off, disrupting service for an hour.

Video of the vandalism was uploaded to YouTube. A member of the “Railfan” community of subway aficionados who posted the video told amNewYork he found it on Facebook and wanted to raise awareness.

“It negatively impacts commuters and the workers,” said Max, 18, who asked to not have his last name used, on Monday.

Brown was charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. Lawyer information was not immediately available.