More than a dozen people were injured in Brooklyn collision involving an MTA bus on Monday morning, an MTA official said.

The 13 people who were injured were all on the bus when a car ran a stop sign at Glenwood Road and 102 Street in Canarsie at about 8:30 a.m. The driver was not hurt, an MTA spokesman said.

The injuries were non life-threatening.