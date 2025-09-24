Cardi B took a break from recording music to record train announcements for the MTA. The state-run agency announced on Tuesday via social media that the Grammy-winning rapper from the Bronx is the newest voice for its on-board public-service announcements.

“We teamed up with NYC’s own [Cardi B] on PSAs that will play in subway stations across our system,” the MTA said in the announcement.

Transit officials told amNewYork that “there was no money involved” in the partnership with the “Bodak Yellow” singer. Her voiceovers focus on various subway-related prompts, including a reminder to pay the fare and keep steps clear for straphangers walking by.

One PSA tells New Yorkers to stop subway surfing, an illegal practice where people, often teenagers, ride on top of moving trains. Since 2023, the NYPD has arrested at least 200 people for participating in the dangerous activity.

“Ride safe, keep it cute and keep it moving,” the artist, who once accepted a plea deal of community service for assaulting two NYC bartenders in 2018, said.

The announcement blitz comes as the Bronx-born “WAP” singer is scheduled to appear at Central Park’s 2025 Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 27. The annual music fest brings together pop culture performers and other public figures to promote activism. This year’s event focuses on saving rainforests and providing energy and access to education for people around the world.

The MTA did not elaborate on which stations would play the Cardi B announcements. But fans and critics rushed to the agency’s social media pages to share their thoughts on the news.

“Don’t be shy! Give us a Cardi B MetroCard,” one person wrote.

Another fan’s message was short and sweet, saying, “She’s so cute. I love her.”

But not everyone applauded the MTA’s Cardi B collab. One commenter questioned whether the rapper, who is promoting her new album, Am I the Drama, is the answer to fare evasion.

“So that means I should pay $2.90 today?,” the commenter said, citing the price of a subway ride.

Another commenter appeared to use sarcasm to address his frustration with the transit agency.

“Nothing says collapsing infrastructure like slapping celebrity voices over broken trains,” he wrote.

The Cardi B announcements will run through Dec. 31.