Subways diverted as cat wanders the tracks in Brooklyn

A feline wandering the subway tracks in Brooklyn caused an inconvenience for commuters during rush hour Thursday.
Manhattan bound C trains went express between Utica Avenue and Hoyt Schermerhorn stations between 6:10 and 6:50 a.m. after the cat was discovered at the Clinton-Washington station, according to MTA Spokesman Kevin Ortiz.
The cat made its way to the Lafayette Avenue station where a train operator caught it and removed it, Ortiz said.
It appeared that the feline was not harmed during its underground adventure, according to the MTA.