Chelsea explosion: NYC traffic and transit disruptions

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Chelsea explosion investigation has closed roads and disrupted subway service. Photo Credit: OddFellows

Here’s what you need to know about transit options and street closures around the area of Saturday’s Chelsea explosion:

On the streets: The north side of West 23rd Street remains closed to pedestrians between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Vehicles were allowed to drive on the street beginning Tuesday morning.

M23 buses resumed their normal routes Tuesday.

On the subways: E and F trains resumed making normal stops at 23rd Street on Monday.

1 trains resumed making normal stops at 23rd and 28th streets on Monday.

On the PATH: PATH service to the 23rd Street resumed Monday.