Christmas and New Year’s transit changes: Know before you go on the subways, buses and commuter rails

The MTA is modifying service on the city’s subways, buses, and commuter rails for Christmas and New Year’s.

The subways and buses will both follow a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, this Thursday and next, according to the transit agency.

On the day of Christmas Eve, Wednesday, the subways will run regular weekday service.

Bus routes across Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens will operate on reduced weekday schedules on both the days of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The reduced weekday schedules will also be in place on Friday, Dec. 26, Monday, Dec. 29, and Tuesday, Dec. 30.

However, some routes in Queens, as well as the B100, B103, BM1 through BM5, and all BXM routes, will stay on a weekday schedule.

The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a schedule for Christmas Eve and a Sunday schedule on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The Metro-North Railroad will operate Friday service on the three East of Hudson lines from Monday through Wednesday, both this week and next, with extra mid-day and mid-afternoon service. That schedule will also be in place both this Friday and next as well.

The system will run hourly on its Hudson, Harlem and New Haven main lines on Christmas Day, with regular weekend service on its Wassaic, New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branches.

Metro-North’s West of Hudson lines will maintain a weekday schedule this week and next. There will be some changes to the service on Christmas Eve and the weekend, including Christmas Day.

More trains to Times Square for New Year’s

Hundreds of thousands of people will pour into Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning on braving the elements to be one of them, public transit is your best bet for getting there.

On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, the MTA will boost service on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, C, D, G, L, N, Q, R, and 42nd Street S lines — to help riders reach the Times Square ball drop or other festivities around the five boroughs. The A train will also run express until 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

The LIRR, meanwhile, will run 11 additional trains accross the Babylon, Montauk, Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, and Port Washington lines heading into Grand Central Madison and Penn Station on the day of New Year’s Eve, starting in the early evening. Then, in the overnight hours, the system will run 12 additional trains on the same lines headed out of the same stations back to Long Island.

On the day of New Year’s Eve, Metro-North will run extra late-evening and post-midnight service. For New Year’s Day, there will be hourly service on the Hudson and Harlem Lines, with extra trains on the New Haven Line, and weekend service on the Wassaic, New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury branches.

The west of Hudson lines will operate weekday service on the day of New Year’s Eve with extra service in the late-evening and early-morning hours. They will run a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.