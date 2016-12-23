Christmas weekend: MTA service changes on subways, buses, trains

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

If you’re making any last-minute Christmas weekend plans, you’ll want to know these MTA service changes.

Luckily the holiday weekend doesn’t have quite as many changes as other weekends. Here’s a look at the schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after.

Subways

No. 3 trains, Saturday through Monday

The Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street stations are closed for renovation.

Trains will skip Pennsylvania Avenue in both directions.

No. 4 trains, Saturday through Monday

The Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street stations are closed for renovation.

Trains will skip Pennsylvania Avenue in both directions.

No. 7 trains, 12:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday

All trains board on the Flushing-bound platform at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue stations.

12:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday

All trains board on the Manhattan-bound platform at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue stations.

B trains, Saturday through Monday

The B train does not operate on holidays.

F trains, Saturday through Monday

The Coney Island-bound platforms at Avenue I, Bay Parkway, Avenue N, Avenue P, Avenue U and Avenue X are closed for renovation.

M trains, Saturday through Monday

Weekend M train service operates between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Delancey Street-Essex Street.

Late-night service operates between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.

N trains, Saturday through Monday

The Manhattan-bound platforms at 86th Street, Avenue U, Kings Highway, 20th Avenue, 18th Avenue, New Utrecht Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway are closed for renovation.

W trains, Saturday through Monday

The W train does not operate on holidays.

Z trains, Saturday through Monday

The Z train does not operate on holidays.

Buses, Friday

Q70 Select Bus Service will be free.

Saturday and Sunday

Buses will operate on a normal weekend schedule.

Monday

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Metro-North, Saturday and Sunday

Metro-North will operate on a normal weekend schedule.

Monday

Metro-North will operate on a Sunday schedule with additional Shoppers’ Specials trains on the Hudson and New Haven lines.

LIRR, Saturday and Sunday

LIRR will operate on a normal weekend schedule.

Staten Island Railway, Saturday and Sunday

SIR will operate on a normal weekend schedule.

Monday

SIR will operate on a Sunday schedule.