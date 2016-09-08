Citi Bike breaks daily ridership record with over 60,000 trips taken

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Blue bikes have New Yorkers spinning.

For the third time since May, Citi Bike has broken a daily ridership record and in doing so eclipsed the 60,000 trip mark for the first time ever.

On Wednesday, Citi Bike logged 60,278 trips in its system. Motivate, Citi Bike’s operators, pointed out that London’s larger and more well-established bike share system has only breached 60,000 daily trips twice since its launch in 2010.

“Citi Bike continues to break records both at home and abroad with 60,000 trips on Wednesday. Citi Bike is the busiest bike share system in North America and one of the busiest in the world,” said Dani Simons, a spokeswoman for Motivate. “As we continue to add more bikes and more stations we’ve got our sights set on breaking not just bike share records, but transit records as well.”

The record comes as Citi Bike nears the completion of its second phase of expansion in uptown Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn. So far, the rideshare has installed 108 of its 139 new stations. Simons said the remainder will be installed over the next few weeks.