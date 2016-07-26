Citi Bike maps dock locations for summer expansion in Brooklyn, Manhattan

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Citi Bike has mapped out all its planned docks included in its summer expansion through Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The bike share system’s online service map now features the locations of all 140 Citi Bike docks coming to uptown Manhattan, between 86th and 100th streets, and in south Brooklyn’s Gowanus, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Red Hook and Park Slope nieghborhoods.

The map also includes the locations of the new docks to be installed within the current network in the Upper West and Upper East sides as part of an effort to build density in the popular cycling areas.

Activation of the stations will come in stages, beginning Aug. 1. Madeline Kaye, a spokesperson from Berlin Rosin speaking on behalf of Citi Bike, said it was not yet clear how long the process will take.