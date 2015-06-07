Citi Bike redesign to debut later this month

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Citi Bike is changing its look.

Motivate, the bike share program’s parent company, announced Sunday that it will add 1,000 redesigned two-wheelers at the end of the month. The bikes feature a new seat, better kick stands and improved gearing, and they are made of more durable material.

Jay Walder, President and CEO of Motivate, said the new bikes were part of a revamp aimed at making the two-year program more efficient.

“We have now replaced the software and hardware at all 330 stations and 12,000 docking points, and have overhauled more than 90% of our 6,000 bikes,” he said in a statement.

Ben Serotta, a bike designer who helped to build two-wheelers for Olympic athletes, created the new Citi Bike. An additional 1,400 bikes will be placed at the future Citi Bike locations in Bedford Stuyvesant, Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Long Island City later this year.