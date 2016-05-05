Citi Bike ridership up 110% in New York City

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

More and more New Yorkers are hitting up those blue bikes.

Motivate, the parent company of Citi Bike’s operator, released new stats Thursday that found the bike share service saw a 110% jump in rides in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2015. There were close to 3 million rides this year, the company said.

The surge in rides coincided with Citi Bike’s expansion into more neighborhoods in the city. Williamsburg, Long Island City, Greenpoint and neighborhoods in Manhattan received stations over the summer and Motivate said it will add another 4,000 bikes by next year.

Motivate’s study comes the same day the city revealed that overall daily bike ridership has had a big jump over the last 15 years.

To celebrate its milestone, Citi Bike will offer free day passes to anyone who is participating in the Brooklyn Library’s “Bike the Branches” fundraising ride Saturday.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that there were 3 million Citi Bike rides per day in April.