The cold snap that froze New York couldn’t keep Citi Bikes in their docks.

Citi Bike said yesterday that 6,669 trips were taken on Tuesday, when temperatures dropped to 4 degrees in Central Park — the coldest Jan. 7 since 1896.

The program started May 27 and has clocked in more than 11 million miles from its launch to the end of 2013.