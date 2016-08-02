Citi Bike stations open in Manhattan as summer expansion begins

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New Citi Bike stations have gone live above 85th Street Tuesday as the rideshare begins its planned, massive summer expansion through uptown and south Brooklyn.

The Phase 2 growth will bring 140 new stations and 2,000 new bikes in Manhattan up to 110th Street, and in Brooklyn’s neighborhoods of Gowanus, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Red Hook and Park Slope.

“Citi Bike is a new transit option with the capacity to empower communities and fight inequality,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement, “so we are committed to bringing these docking stations further uptown to an even wider and more diverse audience–which I am proud to say is what we will be doing in the months ahead.”

The full expansion is expected to be completed by the end of the year. All planned new stations are viewable on the Citi Bike website.

“As the program gets even further uptown in Manhattan, Citi Bike will be perfectly complementing the newest additions to DOT’s growing 1,000-mile network of protected bike lanes — including on Amsterdam Avenue and on 2nd Avenue,” said Transportation Department Commissioner Polly Trottenberg in a statement. “With a new transportation option that is fast, easy and affordable, neighborhoods can look forward to celebrating even more new stations.”

Moving forward, advocates want further expansions in more lower-income transit deserts.