Citi Bike year one by the numbers

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Citi Bikes await riders at a dock on Vanderbilt Ave. near Grand Central Terminal Friday, May 23, 2104. It will soon be the one year anniversary of Citi Bike coming to New York. Photo Credit: MTA Police Dept.

Over 8.75 million trips

14.7 million miles traveled

104,000+ Annual Members

426,000 casual passes



Most trips in a single day

45,654 on Oct. 2, 2013



Average daily trips peak season

33,038 (June through October)

Most popular station overall

W. 20th Street & 11th Avenue

(based on total trip starts)



Most popular station for casual users

Central Park South & 6th Avenue

(Based on total trip starts using 24-Hour or 7-Day Passes)



Most popular weekday station

Pershing Square North and South (now relocated to E. 42 St. & Vanderbilt Ave. and E. 41 St. & Madison Ave. for MTA construction project)