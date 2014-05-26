Quantcast
NYC Transit

Citi Bike year one by the numbers

Citi Bikes await riders at a dock on Vanderbilt Ave. near Grand Central Terminal Friday, May 23, 2104. It will soon be the one year anniversary of Citi Bike coming to New York.
Citi Bikes await riders at a dock on Vanderbilt Ave. near Grand Central Terminal Friday, May 23, 2104. It will soon be the one year anniversary of Citi Bike coming to New York. Photo Credit: MTA Police Dept.

Over 8.75 million trips
14.7 million miles traveled
104,000+ Annual Members
426,000 casual passes
 
Most trips in a single day
45,654 on Oct. 2, 2013
 
Average daily trips peak season
33,038 (June through October)

Most popular station overall
W. 20th Street & 11th Avenue
(based on total trip starts)
 
Most popular station for casual users
Central Park South & 6th Avenue
(Based on total trip starts using 24-Hour or 7-Day Passes)
 
Most popular weekday station
Pershing Square North and South (now relocated to E. 42 St. & Vanderbilt Ave. and E. 41 St. & Madison Ave. for MTA construction project)

