NYC Transit

City to advertise teacher recruitment on trains

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s effort to recruit teachers for a planned expansion of universal pre-K seats will include a four-week subway ad campaign.

The administration needs to hire one thousand teachers to cover the goal of creating 53,000 pre-K seats for September and an additional thousand for the second year, which will aim to have 73,000 seats, de Blasio said at a news conference Tuesday. The advertising blitz will begin May 5 in about 570 subway cars and will be viewed around 300 million times, according to the Department of Education.

