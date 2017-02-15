Citywide Ferry operators Hornblower name NYPD veteran as security chief

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Citywide Ferry operators Hornblower have hired Timothy McMahon, a 20-year veteran of the New York Police Department, as the company security officer to lead safety operations of the commuter ferry network. Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows / Theo Wargo

From the NYPD to the NY-Sea-D!

Hornblower has named a head of security for its operations of Citywide Ferry service, set to launch this summer.

Timothy McMahon, 48, a Bergen Beach, Brooklyn, resident and 20-year veteran of the New York Police Department, was hired in January as the company security officer to oversee Hornblower’s public safety efforts on the commuter ferry network—one of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature transit proposals.

“Our focus is primarily on safety and making sure that the visitor—if it’s a passenger, dinning guest, commuter ferry rider—at the end of the day, they get to their destinations safe and securely,” said Richard Paine Jr., regional director at Hornblower. “Tim has been an astronomical asset due to his background here in New York and really what he’s been able to provide us.”

During his time at the NYPD, McMahon was an early responder to the 9/11 attacks. He rose the ranks from police officer at Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct to investigator with the Brooklyn South Vice Enforcement Division.

He eventually helped lay the groundwork for the formation of the agency’s Counterterrorism Bureau and helped direct and design a port security program for the department.

“Ferries are one of the best means of travel in New York,” said McMahon. “At Hornblower, we create great experiences and that’s what we’re going to create for our (Citywide Ferry) customers.”

Citywide Ferry service is expected to launch in early summer with three new routes serving the Rockaways, Astoria and South Brooklyn. Fares have been set $2.75 a piece—though the service will not be integrated with the MTA’s fare payment system.

In his first few weeks, McMahon has studied the design of the 19 new ferry boats that will go into service and has visited the sites for the 10 new ferry landings. McMahon is now meeting with agencies involved in security, including local police departments, in order to solidify safety plans before service launch.

Meanwhile, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which is overseeing the service, announced the building of the first new pier in Far Rockaway late last month.

“We interface with a lot of other agencies, being on the water,” McMahon said. “We obviously interface with EDC and other people on the pier side—so, really, communications is the biggest aspect. We have to look at…communicating all our weaknesses, plans and strengths to each other to try and build on that and make it more secure.”