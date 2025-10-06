First, the token, then the MetroCard, and now loose change. It is the end of another era for NYC buses.

NYC Transit will bid farewell to another form of fare collection as the MTA announced the discontinuation of coin payments on city buses in 2026. The move marks another significant shift in fare collection for the agency, which continues its push for a streamlined and modern system.

MTA officials announced on Sept. 30 that in 2026, coins, including nickels, dimes and quarters, will no longer be accepted on NYC buses. The agency has not yet announced a date for this to take effect. However, the MTA will continue to accept coins at card vending machines in subway stations and the 2,700 local businesses that sell OMNY cards.

Commuters can utilize the OMNY tap-and-go payment system with their credit cards, smartphones or OMNY cards. The MTA will stop selling MetroCards by Dec. 31. Commuters who still have money on their existing MetroCards can still use them in 2026, though the MTA has not announced an end date.

The move to rid the system of coins coincides with the MTA’s approved fare hikes that will go into effect in January. The base fare for subways, local buses and Access-A-Ride will increase from $2.90 to $3. The reduced fare will jump from $1.45 to $1.50, and the express bus base fare will increase from $7 to $7.25.

Tolls on most MTA bridges will increase from $6.94 to $7.46.

Meanwhile, the fee for a new OMNY card will increase to $2 once the MetroCard is no longer accepted for fare payment. But according to the MTA, OMNY cards are “more durable and last for up to five years.”

How do NYC bus commuters feel? A penny for their thoughts

This is the first time in NYC Transit history that passengers will not be able to pay with cash on board city buses. For some New Yorkers, who remember paying with paper bus passes as students or tokens as adults, the move is bittersweet and nostalgic.

“I love the sound that the change machine made when the bus was moving,” Staten Islander Annmarie Murphy said.

Other New Yorkers, some of whom still use coins to pay for their commutes, expressed concern.

“A lot of elderly people are not going to like that since some are used to paying the fare using coins and don’t trust using a credit or debit card,” commuter Martine Lamarque said.

Jack Nierenberg, of the transit advocacy group Passengers United, zeroed in on the looming increase to $2 for a new OMNY card.

“The fee to buy an OMNY card has been hiked, so riders who rely on coins now will have to pay disproportionately more,” he said. Secondly, how does that help them if they can’t pay to get there in the first place?”

NYC bus rider Barbara Sambriski said she is “not happy” about the change.

“I still use coins sometimes,” she said. “I had no idea they were ending it next year.”