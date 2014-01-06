Cold cancels G train repairs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The cold snap has canceled overnight Fastrack repairs on the G train this week.

Repairs slated for Monday and Tuesday were canceled before temperatures were expected to drop to 8 degrees.

The repairs will be conducted tomorrow and Thursday night through Friday morning.

During the repairs, service will be suspended between Bedford-Nostrand avenues and Church Avenue.

There will be free shuttle buses running between the Bedford-Nostrand avenues stop and the Jay Street-Metrotech station, where riders can take the F train to Church Avenue.