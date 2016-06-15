Coney Island Mermaid Parade traffic guide: Brooklyn street closures and times

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Coney Island is going nautical this Saturday, June 18, for the 34th annual Mermaid Parade.

While New Yorkers don their best mermaid-inspired costumes and march along several Coney Island streets, the parade will also cause some headaches for motorists.

Be prepared: Check out the street closures below before you head out for the day.

The following streets will be closed Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the city’s Department of Transportation.

Formation:

West 21st Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End at Coney Island Creek

West 22nd Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End at Coney Island Creek

West 23rd Street between Surf Avenue and Dead End at Coney Island Creek

Route:

Surf Avenue between West 21st and West 10th streets

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Boardwalk between West 10th and West 15th streets

Festival:

Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Bowery Street