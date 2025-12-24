Congestion pricing ruling delayed until January as first anniversary of tolls approaches

As the first anniversary of congestion pricing approaches on Jan. 5, a federal judge has delayed a ruling on the controversial toll program until next month.

The judge set oral arguments for Jan. 28 in the legal battle over the tolls into Manhattan south of 61st Street, according to an article in Bloomberg.

The lawsuit centers around the MTA suing President Donald Trump’s administration because it is seeking to end the toll program in the city.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has threatened to hold back funding for transit projects if the MTA and State of New York does not end the Manhattan tolls, which he has called a “slap in the face” to working-class Americans and small business owners.

The MTA argues that traffic is down in most of Manhattan and congestion pricing tolls help by for critical public transportation projects, like new signals and accessibility upgrades on trains.

Under congestion pricing, which launched on Jan. 5, vehicles must pay a $9 base toll to enter Manhattan south of 61st Street. Toll amounts vary by vehicle type and the time of day it enters the congestion relief zone.

The MTA reported that it is on track to reach its goal of $500 million this year through congestion pricing tolls. As of June, it had already collected $219 million in revenue from the program.

Meanwhile, commuters will still be expected to pay more for public transit in the city. A fare increase from $2.90 to $3 will go into effect on Jan. 4 for local subways and buses.

The MTA declined to comment on this story.