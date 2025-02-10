Phone scammers are putting the “con” in congestion pricing.

An SMS text scam is targeting New Yorkers claiming that they owe unpaid tolls and need to make a payment immediately to avoid late fees. The scam appears to be from E-ZPass New York and includes a link to a fraudulent website.

The scams are being sent both to E-ZPass tag holders and New Yorkers who do not even own a vehicle, let alone have an E-ZPass account. Many New Yorkers said they received the scam via text message throughout January and February, shortly after the launch of congestion pricing on Jan. 5.

“I received one, laughed and blocked it,” said Andy Cintron of Staten Island.

Other New Yorkers are flooding social media, alerting others that they have received the fake alert. Many who commented said they do not have cars or E-ZPass.

MTA officials said they have been alerting customers online about the scam.

“We have recently learned of an SMS text message scam being presented as an attempt to collect tolls for the Congestion Relief Zone, formally known as the Central Business District Tolling Program,” a statement on the E-ZPass New York website states. “Some of these messages reference the “NY Toll Services” while others are using other fictitious names. Please be advised this is NOT an authorized communication from E-ZPass or the toll agencies associated with E-ZPass.”

The bogus messages usually tell people they owe money, and include a date and a clickable link to download a supposed invoice.

MTA authorities are advising people not to click the link. The agency said E-ZPass New York will never ask for a customer’s date of birth, Social Security number or other personally identifiable information.

Actual communications from E-ZPass New York will only refer customers to EZPassNY.com and TollsByMailNY.com.

If you receive a text message claiming that you owe money, do not click on the link in the text message. Instead, call E-ZPass New York directly at 800-333-8655.

Here are additional tips to help you avoid being scammed:

Do not click on any links in text messages or emails from people you don’t know.

Watch out for websites that look similar to legitimate websites but have slight differences in the URL.

Never enter your personal or financial information on a website that you don’t trust .

More tips are available at the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

For information on how to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, visit ic3.gov.