Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on a Bronx train over the weekend.

The man, described as heavy set and about 45 to 50 years old, apparently got into a fight with a 25-year-old man over a seat on the southbound No. 2 train at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

He then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the younger man in the abdomen and left arm, before he fled into the Third Avenue and 149th Street station, police said.