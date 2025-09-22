Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa took a ride on an MTA express bus from Staten Island to Manhattan on Sunday, breaking from his daily subway campaign adventures.

In a video posted on social media, Sliwa rides the SIM4C from the borough’s South Shore neighborhood of Huguenot into Manhattan while narrating problems that plague the system.

“It’s called the Huguenot to Manhattan express. Well, guess what, I was waiting 40 to 45 minutes. There’s no express in that,” he said. “I hear continual complaints from the Staten Island express bus riders that this is common. Delays constantly, especially the weekend. You might as well pack it in and take a bus to the ferry.”

Elizabeth, an express bus rider from Staten Island, echoed Sliwa’s remarks.

“And the SIM4C is never on time,” she said.

Express buses are managed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), a state-run agency. Although the MTA makes most major decisions on topics such as bus frequency, bus redesigns, and fare, city officials, including the mayor, city council, and transportation commissioner, can still influence buses, especially when it comes to traffic speed and street redesigns.

Sliwa said as mayor he would “remedy” the problems that riders experience, especially in regard to delays.

“I will remedy this as mayor,” he said in the video. “I’ve experienced it, I’ve heard the complaints. That’s why it’s important for the mayoral candidates to take mass transit.”

In a phone interview with amNewYork, Sliwa explained more how he would improve the citywide bus system if he is elected mayor.

“I don’t control it, I understand that as mayor, but I can certainly put pressure on them,” he said, adding that the city would also benefit from more high-speed ferries in transit-deserted neighborhoods such as Canarsie and the South Shore of Staten Island.”

He questioned whether the city’s implementation of bus lanes have helped improve travel times.

“We have all these bus lanes that we never had years before,” the Republican and Independent candidate said. “Years before, the bus would have to negotiate its way through vehicular traffic. That’s a reason for delay. But now we have all these special bus lanes, and still. And no explanations from the MTA. They’re like impervious.”

If elected, would Sliwa continue to support the installation of bus lanes? In short, he said he would have to look into it more — and consult additional experts.

“If the service matched the bus lanes. I’d have to do the spreadsheets. Because again, it’s the MTA,” he said.

amNewYork contacted the MTA for comments on this story and is awaiting a response.

Calling in the “Train Daddy”

Sliwa said he would also consult former MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford, informally known as the “Train Daddy” by transit gurus. Byford is now a special advisor to Amtrak, overseeing the Trump administration’s pricey makeover of Penn Station in Midtown.

“That guy loves mass transit,” Sliwa said about Byford, and then gave him a special message. “Andy, I know you’re doing the federal project for the Trump Administration, Penn Station. But you’re the expert. Tell me where the bus lanes would be most effective and where they wouldn’t be?”

Sliwa also called the Train Daddy a “great resource,” especially now that he will be in NYC more overseeing the Penn Station redesign.

“The MTA is not providing the service, and all they keep doing is raising the fares. That’s the one thing you can get a Zohranista to agree with MAGA,” referencing election opponent Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump supporters, respectively.

Meanwhile, express bus riders, some of the city’s 6 million daily transit users, said no matter who is in office, they would look forward to improvements in the system.

“During rush hour, they’re ok, but other times?” commuter Anthony said. “I’ve had buses pass me because they were too crowded.”

Another commuter, Sean, said the mayor — whoever is elected — is at the mercy of the MTA.

“Borough presidents and mayors of the past have spoken about improvements to transportation for years in this borough, only to fail,” he said.

He did, however, “give props” to Sliwa for riding the bus and speaking to commuters.

“But it’s the same story for every administration in City Hall,” he said. “The MTA simply doesn’t care about Staten Island.”

But still, another Staten Island commuter, Helene, told amNewYork last month that she enjoys riding express buses.

“Years ago, there was standing-room only on the bus, but it has improved,” she said, before adding a comment about the express bus service’s likely fare increase from $7 to $7.25 in January.

“I’m not happy about that,” she said.