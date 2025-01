Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A cyclist was killed when he collided with a box truck in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

The 57-year-old cyclist, who was not immediately identified, was biking east on Church Avenue, near Ocean Avenue, just before 10:30 a.m. when he was struck by the rear tires of the truck, which was headed the same way.

The man was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The truck driver remained on the scene, police said.