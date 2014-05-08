De Blasio budget lays out transit priorities

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The executive budget Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled Thursday fleshed out the Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero pedestrian safety plan, faster bus service and road resurfacing.

The agency will spend $14.7 million next year to buy and install 120 speed cameras for Vision Zero. The 44 positions created to operate and maintain the cameras will cost $7.6 million.

The DOT will also have nearly $50 million to add nine Select Bus Service routes beginning in 2016, according to budget documents and the agency. The DOT will fund 18 positions at $7.1 million to design the new routes next year.

De Blasio touted his capital program for including $226 million to resurface 1,000 lane miles of street, a $49 million increase. “If you don’t attend to your infrastructure needs, your economy cannot continue to grow,” he said.