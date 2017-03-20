De Blasio’s MTA board member nomination goes to Carl Weisbrod

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Carl Weisbrod, former director of the New York City Department of City Planning, has been nominated to the MTA board by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Above, Weisbrod attends a meeting of the New York City Planning Commission at the Museum of the Native American in Manhattan on Dec. 16, 2015. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

Mayor Bill de Blasio has nominated Carl Weisbrod, his former planning chief, to sit on the MTA board.

Weisbrod has served as the chairman of the New York City Planning Commission and director of the Department of City Planning. De Blasio touted his pick’s experience in real estate and development. Weisbrod played the lead on the mayor’s affordable housing initiatives and advanced the rezoning of East Midtown.

“Carl Weisbrod will bring to the MTA board deep and well-rounded experience that can only come from making decisions at the highest levels of government, development and real estate,” said de Blasio. “He brought wisdom and intelligence to his work with us at the City Planning Commission. Because he understands the role public transportation plays in the lives of New Yorkers each day, he will make a great addition to this board.”

Weisbrod also received praise from sitting board member Polly Trottenberg, the city’s Department of Transportation commissioner and de Blasio appointee.

“Through many administrations and critical periods in New York’s recent history, Carl has been a principled and reasoned voice who not only understands complexity, but who is also keenly aware of the effect that public policy has on New Yorkers,” Trottenberg said in a statement.

Following the nomination, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo must appoint Weisbrod, who would then need to be confirmed to the board by the state Senate.

Weisbrod currently serves as the chair of the Trust for Governors Island. He would be filling a seat left vacant after the Senate failed to confirm the mayor’s previous pick for the board seat, Manhattan Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez.