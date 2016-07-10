Deckhand training for jobs with Citywide Ferry Service to be offered

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Citywide Ferry Service will launch next summer. Photo Credit: Columbia Pictures

A new program is offering fast-tracked training for city seafarers to help staff New York’s planned fast ferry network.

Kingsborough Community College is providing aspiring sailors with a 12-day express training to become deckhands through its Center for Economic and Workforce Development.

Those looking to break into the maritime industry can pay $300 for the program, which will include training, CPR certification and job placement assistance at local ferry companies.

There will be lessons on how to moor and anchor lines; repair and maintain ships and their engine rooms and ensure passenger and crew safety.

Before setting sail, participants will also need to obtain a Transportation Worker Identification Credential through the TSA. It costs an additional $128 for the ID, valid for five years, and involves passing a background check.

Training will take place this August in advance of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Citywide Ferry Service, scheduled to launch next summer. The new system will create more than 150 jobs in the industry, according to the mayor’s office.