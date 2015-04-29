Disabled New Jersey Transit train leads to 1 hour delays during rush hour

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Wednesday is off to a rough start for New Jersey commuters.

New Jersey Transit experienced delays of up to 60 minutes Wednesday during rush hour due to an earlier disabled train in the south tube of the Hudson River Tunnel, New Jersey Transit said.

Trains were running back on schedule by 10:45 a.m. Earlier in the morning, all Penn Station New York-bound trains were diverted to Hoboken, and the PATH cross-honored New Jersey Transit tickets from Hoboken and Penn Station-Newark.

The train became disabled around 7:30 a.m., and the tunnel was cleared at 8:15 a.m., New Jersey Transit spokeswoman Nancy Synder said. Passengers on the disabled train were rerouted to Secaucus, where they then were taken to New York’s Penn Station.

The source of the mechanical problem is still under investigation.