Brooklyn man with 54 prior arrests charged with slashing tourist’s neck

A 32-year-old Brooklyn man with dozens of prior arrests was charged Tuesday with slashing a European tourist on the A train as she headed to the airport, police said.

The 29-year-old woman was taking the subway with a family member on Monday night when Don Carter allegedly walked up to her, slashed her neck, and ran at about 6:15 p.m. The train was stopped at the Euclid Avenue station, near Pitkin Avenue in the East New York area of Brooklyn.

Carter, who lives about seven blocks from the train station, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing, police said. He has 54 prior arrests, including for assault, marijuana possession, burglary, and cruelty to animals.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she was treated and released.