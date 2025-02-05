DOT to bring new, colorful art installations to NYC streets

Drivers sitting in traffic, pedestrians walking on the sidewalk and bicyclists rolling along street paths will soon see new artful masterpieces on city-owned properties, the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Wednesday.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez opened a call for community organizations to exhibit temporary public artwork on the agency’s properties throughout the five boroughs.

Dubbed the NYC DOT Art Partners initiative, the program allows selected community-based organizations to install temporary public art on DOT infrastructure, including medians, triangles, sidewalks and fully pedestrianized asphalt spaces.

The initiative is open to organizations, including Business Improvement Districts, nonprofits, art galleries, artist-in-residence programs, arts councils, museums, cultural institutions, and community centers.

DOT officials said organizations are responsible for funding selected projects. The Request for Proposals (RFP) is now open and has a rolling deadline. An updated Site Selection Guide is available to provide additional information on eligible site types.

Rodriguez said public art, performances, and cultural programming on DOT properties help make city streets more attractive while providing expanded access to the arts.

“Public art helps inspire New Yorkers, build community and create welcoming public spaces. NYC DOT Art Partners is a creative way to support the mission of local organizations while bringing New Yorkers together,” the commissioner said. “We encourage all community-based organizations to apply to exhibit public artwork in their neighborhoods.”

Organizations can propose DOT-owned infrastructure in their communities as potential sites for the temporary art, which will stay on display for up to 11 months. DOT officials said the art can include murals, projections, sculptures, or other installations.

DOT will soon announce a webinar on March 12 for interested organizations to learn more about the initiative. In the meantime, more information is available at nyc.gov/dotart.

In 2024, public art installations across the boroughs featured an array of murals, sculptures, fence interventions, and signage.

Since 2008, NYC DOT Art has produced more than 475 temporary artworks citywide, with 114 installations since 2022.