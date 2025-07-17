On-duty DOT worker slashed with box cutter by e-biker in Manhattan

An on-duty NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) worker was slashed by an e-bike rider in Lower Manhattan Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred at Broadway and Cedar Street at around 6:55 a.m. on July 16, while the worker, a 28-year-old man, was fixing a street sign near a bike lane in the area.

At one point during the repair, the DOT worker backed up his truck when the cyclist almost crashed into it, police said. The e-bike rider then got off his device and began yelling at the driver.

The argument escalated when the e-biker allegedly whipped out a box cutter and slashed the worker in his left arm and back, officials said.

The perp was able to get away before officers from the 1st Precinct responded to the scene. Meanwhile, EMS brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the e-biker remains at large.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, DOT officials condemned the assault.

“This was an abhorrent assault of a NYC DOT employee who performs critical work to keep our city moving,” an agency spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with our employee and their loved ones, and we hope they make a quick recovery. We will be coordinating with NYPD to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.