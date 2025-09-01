The intersection of York Avenue and East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side, where a man was fatally struck on Aug. 30, 2025. Police said the victim was dragged from this intersection to the Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge 13 blocks away, where he became dislodged from the vehicle.

A driver was arrested following a horrific Ed Koch-Queensboro Bridge crash during the Labor Day weekend that left a pedestrian dead, police announced Monday.

Police arrested 71-year-old Abdul Hakim of Jackson Heights for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of an Upper East Side resident, 36-year-old James Mossetty.

The tragic incident occurred at York Avenue near East 72nd Street at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, when officers from the 19th Precinct received a call about the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2021 Toyota RAV4 SUV, driven by Hakim, was traveling southbound on York Avenue, within the right lane. It is unclear how fast he was driving, but he wound up striking Mossetty who was crossing from west to east outside the crosswalk on York Avenue.

Mossetty was instantly knocked down onto the street, but wound up becoming lodged beneath the undercarriage of the SUV, police sources explained. He was then dragged for roughly 13 blocks until being dislodged from the vehicle on the lower level of the Queensboro Bridge.

Police said Mossetty sustained severe head and body trauma. EMS rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Although Hakim did not remain at the scene, he was identified, tracked down and charged later the same day at around 8 p.m. on Aug. 30. It is unclear where the suspect was arrested, but police sources said it occurred within the confines of the 115th Precinct.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

The deadly crash occurred just one day before an NYPD sergeant who was directing traffic in East Flatbush was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle, a black sedan with orange license plates. The victim in this case was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.